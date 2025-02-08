Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Announces Earnings Results

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tosoh had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.29%.
Tosoh Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TOSCF remained flat at $13.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.
Tosoh Company Profile
