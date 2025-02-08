Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 132.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,701,000. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 29,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,504,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT opened at $89.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

