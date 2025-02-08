MWA Asset Management Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,223,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after buying an additional 404,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $54.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

