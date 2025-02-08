AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,767 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $176,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APP. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,307,000 after buying an additional 1,029,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 622.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,418,000 after purchasing an additional 449,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,539,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.29.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.3 %

APP stock opened at $375.72 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $417.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.12 and its 200 day moving average is $217.34. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.30.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.16, for a total value of $146,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,032,757.84. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total value of $17,132,918.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,017,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,115,402.32. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

