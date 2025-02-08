Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 181,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $101.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,577.05. This represents a 230.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

