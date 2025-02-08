Capital Management Associates Inc Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $655,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

