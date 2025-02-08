ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0947 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.09.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SMHB opened at $5.27 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B
