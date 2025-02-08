Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.26 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 4.8% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $156.16 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

