iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,123,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
