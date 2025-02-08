Tobam Acquires Shares of 1,420 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tobam bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $494,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,235 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Shares of AIG opened at $74.69 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

