Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 50,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session's volume of 32,741 shares.The stock last traded at $7.89 and had previously closed at $5.79.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

