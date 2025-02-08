Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Regency Centers Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $24.85.
Regency Centers Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Centers
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.