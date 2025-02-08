Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 400 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,329.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,293.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,313.89. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,100.86 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,462.35.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

