Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.69 and traded as low as $82.58. Arkema shares last traded at $84.62, with a volume of 6,165 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Arkema Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arkema S.A. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

