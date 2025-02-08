KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $25.92. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 20,087 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

