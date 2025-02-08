Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.44 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 15.10 ($0.19). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.19), with a volume of 628,935 shares.

Futura Medical Trading Down 11.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1,340.00 and a beta of 1.25.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

