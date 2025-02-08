Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.36. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 55,400 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Questor Technology from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Questor Technology

Questor Technology Stock Performance

About Questor Technology

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

(Get Free Report)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.