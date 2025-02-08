Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.36. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 55,400 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Questor Technology from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Questor Technology
Questor Technology Stock Performance
About Questor Technology
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Questor Technology
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.