Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.87 and traded as low as C$1.75. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 54,365 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRZ. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.45 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transat A.T. currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$1.81.
Transat A.T. Price Performance
Transat A.T. Company Profile
Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.
