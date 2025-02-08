AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.41 and traded as low as C$3.88. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 28,500 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of AirBoss of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.41. The stock has a market cap of C$104.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.17.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.11). AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.1012935 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$41,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Franco Ientile bought 10,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,739.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 36,400 shares of company stock worth $143,669. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.

