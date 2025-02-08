Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 384,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 143,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The company has a market cap of C$16.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Desert Gold Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Gold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Gold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.