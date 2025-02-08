Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.20. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.
Innovotech Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of C$7.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Innovotech Company Profile
Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovotech
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.