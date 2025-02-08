Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.20. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

Innovotech Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of C$7.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Innovotech Company Profile

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

