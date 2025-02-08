TFG Advisers LLC Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Tsfg LLC grew its position in General Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $205.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $207.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

