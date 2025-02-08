NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 178200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVEE

NV5 Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $250.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,326.72. The trade was a 30.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 914.2% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 48,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 73,944 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 37,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.