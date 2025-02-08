Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.50 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 81.48 ($1.01), with a volume of 4121950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60 ($1.01).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £493.45 million, a P/E ratio of 272.00 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.16.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 10.57 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bluefield Solar Income Fund will post 302.1632747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

In other news, insider Glen Suarez bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,157.30). Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

