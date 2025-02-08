Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31. 2,821,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 679% from the average session volume of 362,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Lion One Metals Trading Up 6.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$83.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

About Lion One Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.