Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.36), with a volume of 210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.34).
Strip Tinning Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -168.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.19, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.55.
About Strip Tinning
We are proud suppliers to the world’s leading glazing manufacturers, these include, AGC, Carlex, Fuyao, NSG, PGW, Saint Gobain Sekurit, and Sisecam.
A large portfolio of components supplied by Strip Tinning Automotive are assembled by the glazing manufacturers and subsequently supplied to the world’s leading OEM’s, including, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Skoda, Volvo and VW.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strip Tinning
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Strip Tinning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strip Tinning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.