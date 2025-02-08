Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.36), with a volume of 210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.34).

Strip Tinning Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -168.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.19, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.55.

About Strip Tinning

With more than 60 years of experience, Strip Tinning Automotive is a leading manufacturer of flexible printed circuit connectors, flat foil & cable connectors, and electrical busbar & wire elements, for automotive heating and lighting applications.

We are proud suppliers to the world’s leading glazing manufacturers, these include, AGC, Carlex, Fuyao, NSG, PGW, Saint Gobain Sekurit, and Sisecam.

A large portfolio of components supplied by Strip Tinning Automotive are assembled by the glazing manufacturers and subsequently supplied to the world’s leading OEM’s, including, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Skoda, Volvo and VW.

