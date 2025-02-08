D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,871 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,836,000 after acquiring an additional 433,178 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,217,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 129.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,884.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 248,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.12, for a total value of $258,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,249 shares in the company, valued at $111,604,141.88. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,413 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,230. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.80 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

