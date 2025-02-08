e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $153.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average of $128.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,582.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,440. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,393,000 after buying an additional 61,524 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $121,558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

