Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.59. Approximately 391,849 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 325,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a market cap of C$420.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 4.95.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.