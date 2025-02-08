Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 per ShareOn February 6, 2025, Exponent, Inc. released a Form 8-K filing announcing its financial updates for the fourth quarter ending January 3, 2025. The company stated that a press

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Exponent’s 8K filing here.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

