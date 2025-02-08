Top Small Cap Stocks To Research – February 08th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AltC Acquisition, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to stocks of companies with a relatively small market capitalization, typically ranging from $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks are considered to have higher growth potential but also greater risk compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $28.93. 59,653,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,742,430. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,884,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of SV traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,254,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. Spring Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

