Relmada Therapeutics Acquires Sepranolone for Tourette Syndrome TreatmentOn February 3, 2025, Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) finalized an Asset Purchase Agreement with Asarina Pharma AB, a Swedish corporation, to acquire all rights to Sepr

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Relmada Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.
