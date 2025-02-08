Promising Social Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 08th

Expedia Group, Mondelez International, Vertiv, Shopify, HubSpot, GoDaddy, and Trump Media & Technology Group are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that operate social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, or Snapchat. These stocks derive their value from the performance and growth of the company’s social media platform, as well as advertising revenue and user engagement metrics. Investors may be interested in social media stocks due to the potential for high growth and profitability in the digital advertising sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $29.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.37. 9,377,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $205.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,972,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229,455. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,035,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,545,410. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.10.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE SHOP traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,827,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53. The stock has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $122.81.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $6.00 on Friday, hitting $772.05. 376,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,661. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2,859.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $811.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $729.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.50.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $211.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,305. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $107.92 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Shares of NASDAQ DJT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,456,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. Trump Media & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 47.49.

