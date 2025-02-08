Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Posts Earnings Results

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.180-1.280 EPS.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

