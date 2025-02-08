Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$0.96. Approximately 560,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 642% from the average daily volume of 75,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Hannan Metals Stock Up 18.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of C$136.89 million, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

