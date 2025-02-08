Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.7% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 59,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,695,000.

VWO opened at $44.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

