Unison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Unison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.6% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0 %

LMT stock opened at $444.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.55 and its 200 day moving average is $535.81. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.