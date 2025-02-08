TFG Advisers LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in AbbVie by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38,974 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $190.67 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $336.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 257.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

