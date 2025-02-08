Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,597,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,604,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $201.83 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $172.54 and a one year high of $205.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

