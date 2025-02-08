Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,281 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 86.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

