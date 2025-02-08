RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) were down 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 43,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 10,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

RENN Fund Stock Performance

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

See Also

