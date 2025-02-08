Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Trading Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 45,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Parkit Enterprise Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$120.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.60, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

