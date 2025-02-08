abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 771.40 ($9.57) and last traded at GBX 774 ($9.60). Approximately 70,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 161,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 776 ($9.63).
abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 795.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 791.35. The stock has a market cap of £397.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX (1.40) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. abrdn New India Investment Trust had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 81.48%.
abrdn New India Investment Trust Company Profile
Looking for world-class, well governed companies at the heart of India's growth story
