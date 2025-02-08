ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $1.05. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 165,588 shares changing hands.

ParkerVision Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $114.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

