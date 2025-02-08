High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.18 and traded as high as C$16.15. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 8,656 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$16.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

High Liner Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.21. The firm has a market cap of C$475.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.11). High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.9858934 EPS for the current year.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

