Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €422.07 ($435.12) and traded as high as €437.00 ($450.52). Linde shares last traded at €435.20 ($448.66), with a volume of 18,030 shares.

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €417.48 and a 200 day moving average of €422.38.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

