Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 135.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,114 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 23.4% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 105,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 15.6% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $200.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day moving average of $179.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

