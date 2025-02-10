1,698 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 116.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 155.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.91. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $182.38.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
