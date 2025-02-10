Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.50.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $465.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $485.84. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.00 and a 200-day moving average of $413.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.26 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

