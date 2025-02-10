Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Marriott International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 41.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 126.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $303.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.